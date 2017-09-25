Tom Brady speaks out on Trump's NFL comments: 'I certainly disagree with what he said'

New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady spoke out Monday morning on Trump's criticism of protesting NFL players, saying the comments were "divisive."

During an appearance on Boston sports radio, the five-time Super Bowl champ was asked about President Trump's initial comment that team owners should fire players who protest during the National Anthem and continued tweets on the matter -- which sparked widespread shows of solidarity and protest throughout the league on Sunday.

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady said Monday on WEEI. "Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day."

Brady went on speaking about the issue:

"I have been blessed to be in locker rooms with guys all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together — guys you would never have the opportunity to be around. Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We’re all different, we’re all unique. That is what makes us all special.”

On Sunday, he previously reacted to a question about the protesting issue:

"Like I said, I speak for myself. I believe what I believe. You guys know me. I'm a very positive person, so I try to just live by example and say positive things about people. I try to control my own emotions, and no matter what anyone says, I'm going to have a positive outlook, certainly with my teammates. We all go through ups and downs and there's struggles and it's life and we're all trying to navigate it as best we can. So, I believe that love is the greatest thing we have that overcomes a lot of things."

Brady posted an Instagram promoting "brotherhood" and "unity" amid the controversy on Sunday.

As 17 New England players knelt during the National Anthem at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon, fans could be heard booing from the crowd. When asked about that home-turf reaction, Brady said "everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do."

Rumours surrounding Brady's relationship with Trump had previously swirled when a "Make America Great Again" hat appeared in Brady's locker.

