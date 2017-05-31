This Toddler Scolding Her Dad for Leaving the Toilet Seat Up Is All of Us

From Redbook

If you've ever lived with a guy, you know how annoying it can be when they leave the toilet seat up - like when you have to pee in the middle of the night and almost fall into the toilet because you were too asleep to realize the seat wasn't down. Cue the mini heart attack.

Even toddler Bradlee Rae Hayes understands, and nailed what women everywhere have been saying for ages in an adorably relatable video. In the clip, she scolds her dad Jeremiah for not putting the seat down for her.

"How many times do I have to tell you when you put the seat up to put it down for me?" she asks. "Why do you keep doing that?"

When her dad insists that she could just put the seat down herself, she continues. "I don't want to [put it down], I just want you to do it. Daddy, listen to me - when you're done with the potty... you need to put [the seat] down for the girls."

Sounds weirdly familiar, huh? But Bradlee's version is a lot cuter.

