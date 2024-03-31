Toddler bitten by dog at Cape Cod home, flown to hospital for injuries

Bryan Lambert
A toddler had to be flown to the hospital after they were bitten by a dog in Wellfleet on Easter Sunday.

Members of the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments responded to a home on East Hill Road around 2:15 p.m. after a 2-year-old child was bitten by a Pitbull mix dog.

The young child was first rushed to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Barnstable before being flown to a Boston Hospital by a medflight helicopter.

Police say the toddler’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Wellfleet police are investigating the incident.

