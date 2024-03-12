Today is Election Day in Mississippi: Everything to know before you head to polls

Election Day is Tuesday for Mississippi residents. On the ballot for residents are the Presidential primary elections and the U.S. House and U.S. Senate primaries for Mississippi.

When are the Mississippi primary elections?

Primary elections are held in each state from March through June to determine the Democrat and Republican candidates for November's general election.

The primaries for both the Democrat and Republican parties are March 12. It comes exactly one week after Super Tuesday, during which 15 states and one U.S. territory held elections.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

Where can I vote in Mississippi?

To find your polling place, visit the "my election day" tab. Some precincts in Hinds County have recently changed, and you can find those precinct changes here.

When do polls open and close in Mississippi?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12.

What should I bring to vote in Mississippi?

The Mississippi Secretary of State office lists 10 forms of acceptable IDs. They are available here.

Who is on the ballot in Mississippi?

Mississippi voters face a mix of contested and uncontested races. (You can find a sample ballot here.) For background information on the Mississippi candidates, you can find their responses here.

See who is running in the four House and one races:

Many of the key issues at play surround the economy.

In all of the following categories, you will vote for only one candidate. All categories also include a write-in option.

Who's running?: Five Congressional races contested in MS. See who is running

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

The candidates on the Republican ballot for president are:

Ron DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

While Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy have dropped out, they previously met the filing requirements and will still appear on the ballot.

President Joseph R. Biden is the sole nominee on the Democratic primary ballot.

U.S. SENATE PRIMARIES

The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are:

Ghannon Burton

Dan Eubanks

Roger F. Wicker (the incumbent)

The lone Democratic candidate for Senate is Ty Pinkins.

To see a complete list of candidates, please check out our sample ballot.

How do I check if I'm registered to vote in Mississippi?

Voters can visit this website to make sure they're still registered to vote.

What elections are coming in Mississippi after the primaries?

If the primaries go into a runoff vote, that will be held April 2.

The final Mississippi election for 2024 is the Nov. 5 general election. The voter registration deadline for that election is Oct. 5.

Want more election content?

Join our text group now to talk with editors about the election. We'll share breaking updates, important voter resources and exclusive conversations. You can sign up by clicking here.

Memphis Commercial Appeal reporter Jacob Wilt contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: When do polls open, where to vote in Mississippi on Election Day?