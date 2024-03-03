TN woman last seen two weeks ago found dead in Whites Creek, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities announced Sunday that the body of a missing 44-year-old woman, who was last seen two weeks ago, has been found in Whites Creek.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said Emily Bradley’s body was found in the creek near Buena Vista Pike on Saturday, March 2. The Medical Examiner’s Office reported the cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma.

Emily was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 18 in East Nashville by a male companion, according to a lead investigator on the case.

A detective with MNPD told News 2 a license plate recognition camera picked up a hit on Emily’s vehicle in Hendersonville on Wednesday, Feb. 21. However, it’s unclear who was driving the car at the time.

As of Sunday, March 3, authorities said they are still searching for her missing gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag 086PML.

Hundreds of people joined in the search to locate Emily after her disappearance by hanging fliers and sharing information through the Facebook group “Emily Bradley Missing Discussion.”

In an interview with News 2, Emily’s father, Nick Bradley, said he was “hoping for the best but bracing for the worst.”

The circumstance surrounding Emily’s death and disappearance remain under investigation. If you have any information about Emily or her missing vehicle, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

