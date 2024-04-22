TN school voucher bill dead for the year: 'I am extremely disappointed,' governor says

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s signature proposal for a statewide school voucher program is dead for the year, with Lee acknowledging there is no way forward for the legislation despite last-ditch negotiations through the weekend to revive the stalled bill.

“I am extremely disappointed for the families who will have to wait yet another year for the freedom to choose the right education for their child, especially when there is broad agreement that now is the time to bring universal school choice to Tennessee," Lee said in an early Monday statement. "While we made tremendous progress, unfortunately it has become clear that there is not a pathway for the bill during this legislative session."

Once lawmakers adjourn for the year, this version of the legislation will be permanently dead, as a new General Assembly will be sworn in after elections this fall. The governor could call the legislature back for a special legislative session to take up the matter, though doing so would likely not be welcomed, as it would call lawmakers off the campaign trail.

In his statement, Lee indicated he would again pursue a school choice program next year.

“I want to thank the thousands of parents and students who made their voices heard, and I have never been more motivated to provide them with the ability to choose what’s best for their family. I also want to thank the speakers and leaders of both chambers for their commitment to pursuing education freedom next year," Lee said. “It’s very simple — this is about every Tennessee student having the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their ZIP code or income level, and without question, empowering parents is the best way to make sure that happens.”

Gov. Bill Lee proposes a new statewide school choice program, Education Freedom Scholarship Act, at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Republican lawmakers did not find the effort quite as simple as the governor.

While Lee announced his vision for the program in November, he delayed releasing specific details on the plan until well into 2024. By that time, House and Senate Republicans had devised vastly different versions of the plan, and each chamber appeared entrenched in their positions.

The House GOP version sought to make sweeping reforms to public school testing requirements, teacher and principal performance assessments, and increase the state’s contribution to teacher health benefits — in addition to establishing the $144 million voucher program.

State budget: Tennessee lawmakers pass state budget with $1B for two key bills yet to win approval

Senate Republicans wanted to require students who participate in the program to take achievement testing, and allow out-of-county public school enrollment. Lee pushed for establishing a voucher program without testing requirements.

Democrats have long opposed the program, likening the voucher program to "coupons" for wealthy families who already send their children private school, and warned it could endanger funding for public schools.

Dozens of school boards — many in conservative parts of the state — and other local officials, along with major teachers groups, opposed the bill.

Despite Republican leaders frequently signaling optimism for the negotiations, the bill was constantly delayed in committees. For months, there has been little public indication that any significant progress was made toward a compromise.

Education commissioner: Tennessee education chief got tuition waiver before required six-month employment period

Last week, rumors swirled that negotiations had fallen apart, with Republican lawmakers anticipating an imminent statement from Lee acknowledging the bill was dead. However, things quickly turned as leadership insisted talks were ongoing.

But the passage of budget bills on Thursday complicated negotiations, and the weekend was the make-or-break deadline for lawmakers eager to end session and turn their attention to their reelection efforts.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Rep. William Lamberth R- Portland speak to members of the press following session at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Lee said as late as April 11 that he was “very encouraged and very confident that we are going to move forward with the legislation,” and said he “feels like they’re close,” but offered no specifics.

While the governor has vocally supported school choice, he has created little public pressure on Republican colleagues to drive the legislation forward ― opting instead to address differences behind closed doors.

Related: Inside the web of special interest groups pushing for expanded Tennessee school vouchers

Failure for the Education Freedom Scholarships bill this year marks the second major issue Lee has been unsuccessful in pushing through the General Assembly, a body increasingly marked by fundamental disagreements between the upper and lower chambers.

Last year, Lee asked lawmakers to pass legislation to establish an extreme risk protection order policy to keep guns out of the hands of people whom a court has deemed a danger to themselves or others. Lawmakers refused in the last days of the 2023 legislative session to do so and the legislation was never formally introduced.

When Lee called them back for a special session later last year, no Republican filed the governor's proposal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Vivian Jones and Melissa Brown cover state politics and government for The Tennessean. Reach them at vjones@tennessean.com and mabrown@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee statewide school choice program dead for the year, Lee says