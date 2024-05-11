TN man charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An undercover investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) into the distribution of child sexual abuse material has resulted in the arrest of a Grand Junction man.

Charles Vinyard, 69, was arrested on May 10, following the execution of a search warrant at a house by ICAC agents, HSI, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple devices were seized from the home.

The investigation began on April 15 after it was discovered that thousands of files of child sexual abuse material had been distributed from a residence on Hardeman Street in Grand Junction through file sharing software.

Vinyard is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s been booked in the Hardeman County Jail.

