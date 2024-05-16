Tires reported slashed and other reports

May 16—Tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at 1437 Frank Ave.

Window broken out of vehicle

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday at 906 Bridge Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud on Ulstad Avenue.

1 cited for disorderly conduct, criminal damage

Police cited Justen Kase Skattebo, 20, for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after receiving a report at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday of a person who ran up to a vehicle and punched and broke the window at 200 E. Third St.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 50, on local warrants at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

1 arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction

Police arrested Richard Dwayne Kay, 56, for disorderly conduct, disorderly house and obstruction after receiving reports at 6:37 p.m. of the man making threats at 428 Maurice Ave.

Items reported missing

Several items were reported missing at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 85855 245th St. in Oakland.

Assault reported

Deputies received a report at 3 p.m. Wednesday of an assault that occurred May 8 at 73538 315th St. in Hartland.

Vehicle damaged

The steering column on a vehicle was reported ripped out and the radio taken out at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 251 and 785th Avenue.