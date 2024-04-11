Tip leads to discovery of body found buried in home’s backyard, Oklahoma cops say

A man is accused of murder following the discovery of a body in a home’s backyard, according to Oklahoma police and news reports.

Oklahoma City police went to a home after a tipster said a murder had taken place there, according to a news release.

Investigators checked out the house Tuesday, April 9, and by Wednesday afternoon, they found a body buried in the backyard, police told KOKH.

Police said “anthropologists worked tirelessly for several hours” to search for the victim.

“Pretty crazy. So alarming,” Michael Self, a neighbor, told KFOR. “I don’t know if I want to even live in this neighborhood after this.”

The body has not been identified as of Thursday, April 11.

Oklahoma City Police spokesperson Dillon Quirk said it’s unclear what led to the victim’s death, KOCO reported.

A 22-year-old suspect, identified by police as Juan Lopez-Aldana, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.