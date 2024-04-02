A tiny home village is coming to Tucson to combat homelessness. Is Phoenix next?

A new tiny home village coming to Tucson will help relieve the city’s affordable housing crisis and provide transitional housing for people living on the streets.

In early March, housing nonprofit The Homing Project received ten prefabricated 64-square-foot shelters that will soon be developed into a tiny home community.

The project is the brainchild of retired physician Kristin Olson-Garewal and her son, Raj Garewal who founded the nonprofit when they realized homelessness was increasing.

“I just looked out the door one day ... and noticed how many homeless people there were and realized it was getting worse instead of resolving,” she said.

A few days later, Olson-Garewal's son, who worked with homeless people in Los Angeles, showed her a video of a village made of shelters from the company Pallet. It's a Washington-based company offering prefabricated shelters made from fiberglass panels that can be put together, or taken apart, in under one hour. The company requires all villages with their shelters to include an on-site service provider to help residents find permanent housing.

Olson-Garewal and her son looked for a nonprofit locally that would take on such a project and could not find any. So she and her son decided to start The Homing Project.

The Homing Project’s village will be fenced, and include two sets of bathrooms, a communal kitchen area in an adapted 40-foot shipping container, raised garden beds, and a chicken coop. There will also be a security guard, a manager and a social worker, who will help residents find work and permanent housing and offer services to help treat addiction and mental health issues.

For two years, the village will be located near Grant Road and Stone Avenue until it can be permanently moved to the city of South Tucson.

The temporary location will be a test run for the village as the organization learns how to run a transitional tiny home neighborhood. It will also be an opportunity for people to learn what it will be like to live near a transitional housing tiny home village.

“People have a lot of preconceived notions about what it would be like to have unhoused people living in their neighborhood,” Olson-Garewal said, noting that most people think about encampments. “We're just doing this to show people that they are just neighbors.”

She said the village is expected to be ready to house residents in late summer.

Tiny homes in Phoenix?

As temperatures begin to rise, Phoenix is reflecting on the record-breaking number of people who died from heat in 2023 and how to better homeless people.

In preparation for the summer months, the city of Phoenix is currently constructing 790 new shelter beds and earlier this month the City Council went over plans to extend library hours to offer overnight respite and other preventative efforts.

Tucson's new tiny home community offers an opportunity for other Arizona cities to also adopt the new homelessness and heat relief model. Phoenix, however, does not have any plans to do so.

The City of Phoenix's Office of Homeless Solutions said the closest version of the tiny home model in the valley is the XWing modular shelter unit at Washington Relief Shelter. That shelter is made up of four 40-foot steel converted shipping containers and can house up to 20 people in private, 5-foot by 8-foot rooms.

While there are no plans currently to construct Phoenix's own tiny home community, Pallet's CEO said the idea is not impossible.

"We have identified Phoenix as an area that definitely could benefit from Pallets," CEO Amy King said. "We know the interim housing solutions that are being made available in the market today are far superior to the congregate alternatives that we've seen over the course of the last decade, and a lot of cities are acknowledging that."

Pallet currently has tiny home communities in multiple cities with homelessness crises similar to Phoenix, including Los Angeles and Denver.

