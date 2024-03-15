645 people died due to heat in metro Phoenix in 2023. Here's what is changing this year

Six hundred and forty-five people died from heat in metro Phoenix in 2023, breaking the record set the previous year. Not only did 2023's extreme summer heat break the previous record, it saw a 52% increase.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health released this information and more on Wednesday in a 23-page report. The 2023 Heat Related Deaths Report detailed statistics, noted problems and identified solutions, intending to reduce the number of deaths that they noted were "largely preventable."

Here's what to know about the upward trend of heat-associated deaths in the past decade and the county's plans to combat it.

What does the report say?

Maricopa County reported that from May through September 2023:

645 people died from heat-associated deaths.

On average, 13 people died each day in July.

71% of deaths occurred on days the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning

65% of deaths involved substances like drugs or alcohol.

Since 2014, there has been over a 900% increase in heat-associated deaths, with 61 deaths in 2014.

Who is most at risk?

People who are over 50 years old, experiencing homelessness or have a history of physical or mental health issues are most at risk for heat-related illness or death.

Unhoused people made up almost two-thirds of all heat-associated deaths, with mobile home park residents also facing major risks. Factors like constant outdoor exposure or being indoors without air conditioning impacted people the most.

The Department of Public Health advised people to check on those in their community who are older or live alone.

What resources are available?

Since 2014, Phoenix established 117 heat relief centers to provide residents with air-conditioned indoor spaces that offer water and a place for rest. These relief centers, or "cooling centers," are often libraries, churches, senior centers or community centers.

According to another report from the Department of Public Health released in February, these centers distributed over 400,000 water bottles and helped almost 30,000 people receive heat relief supplies in 2023.

It was reported that 80% of heat relief center visitors were people experiencing homelessness. More than one-fourth of people who arrived were treated for heat-related illness symptoms.

Maps that display exactly where to find cooling centers in the Valley will be available on May 1 at maricopa.gov/1871/Extreme-Heat.

What are the next steps?

The report noted that adding more relief centers, increasing their hours of operation and expanding their outreach can help keep people safe.

It recommended that all relief centers stay open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. whenever possible. Community members can also help by volunteering at nearby relief centers and donating supplies.

The report noted that providing naloxone, an emergency treatment used for opioid overdose, along with training education for relief center staff is necessary.

The department also advised putting cooling center information on public buses and potentially creating an informative bilingual call center.

Pet safety

As well as human resources, Maricopa County will give dog shoes and water bowls to heat relief centers during the summer.

The $8,000 funding for this was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. It will be provided through the Maricopa County Community Solutions Funding through Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County reported 645 heat deaths in 2023