Times-News wins four awards in MDDC competition

May 6—ANNAPOLIS — The Cumberland Times-News won four awards, including a Best of Show in the 2023 Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association Awards.

Sportswriters Alex Rychwalski and Kyle Bennett earned Best of Show and first place awards for the Glory at Greenway special section that published on Oct. 26.

The tabloid contained stories on Greenway Avenue Stadium and the late Mark Manges in addition to game capsules chronicling the Fort Hill vs. Allegany football series that began in 1936.

"Congratulations to our team members for this recognition, which illustrates our continued commitment to producing meaningful and impactful local journalism," Publisher Chip Minemyer said. "These stories covered a diverse range of topics, and we were judged against other strong content from across the MDDC region. I'm proud of the work we do every day and it is nice to have those efforts saluted in this way."

Reporters Teresa McMinn and Greg Larry earned second place honors in the results that were announced Friday.

McMinn was recognized in the Local Government category for "Residents: Washington Street bridge closure an open wound." Larry's "Cardiac arrest victim reunited with first responders who helped save her" was honored in the Medical/Science Reporting category.

The Times-News moved up a judging division in the 2023 competition due to both its expanded print and online audience numbers.

"The reclassification put us in the same division as The (Annapolis) Capital, Frederick News-Post and the Maryland Daily Record — all very respected publications," Smith said.

The awards were released by category on the press association's YouTube channel. Best of Show winners were announced during Friday's MDDC Conference at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Annapolis.

Nearly 1,550 entries in 86 categories were judged by the New Jersey Press Association.