What time is the eclipse on April 8? Find out times, durations of total solar eclipse
If you consider yourself a Hoosier, chances of getting a good view of the April 8 solar eclipse are pretty high.
However, timing plays a substantial role in witnessing this once-in-a-lifetime moment, and you don't want to miss it. Depending on your city, totality could happen anywhere from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No matter where you live in Indiana, whether Fort Wayne, Bloomington or Indianapolis, we've got you covered.
Here's what we know about eclipse times and durations in Indiana, all thanks to a recent interactive map from USA Today, allowing readers to search for eclipse times by zip code:
What time is the eclipse in Indianapolis?
In Indianapolis, the eclipse begins at 1:50 p.m. and concludes at 4:23 p.m. Totality is expected to last three minutes and 49 seconds, from 3:06 p.m. to 3:09 p.m., according to the interactive map.
What time is the eclipse in Anderson?
According to Eclipse2024.org, the partial eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. in Anderson. Totality begins at 3:07 and will last three minutes and 42 seconds.
What time is the eclipse in Bloomington?
The eclipse begins at 1:49 p.m. and ends at 4:22 p.m., according to the City of Bloomington. Totality will last around four minutes, from 3:04 p.m. to 3:08 p.m.
What time is the eclipse in Carmel?
The eclipse starts at 1:50 p.m. in Carmel, with totality starting at 3:06 p.m. and lasting for three and a half minutes.
What time is the eclipse in Evansville?
In Evansville, the eclipse starts at 1:46 p.m. and ends at 4:20 p.m., according to National Eclipse. Totality is a little over three minutes from 3:02 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
What time is the solar eclipse in Fishers?
In Fishers, the eclipse starts at 1:51 p.m. Totality is over three and a half minutes, beginning at 3:06 p.m.
What time is the eclipse in Fort Wayne?
According to Visit Fort Wayne, the eclipse starts at 1:53 p.m. and ends at 4:24 p.m. The duration of the eclipse is about two minutes and 45 seconds, with maximum totality at 3:10 p.m.
What time is the eclipse in Greenwood?
In Greenwood, the eclipse begins at 1:50 p.m. Totality is almost four minutes, beginning at 3:05 p.m.
What time is the eclipse in Hammond?
The eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. and ends at 4:23 p.m. Hammond will see a deep partial eclipse, at about 95% total.
What time is the eclipse in Kokomo?
In Kokomo, the eclipse starts at 1:51 p.m. Totality starts at 3:08 p.m., and lasts under a minute, according to the Kokomo Indiana Visitors Bureau.
What time is the eclipse in Lafayette?
The eclipse in Lafayette will be at about 82% totality and will be visible in the partial solar eclipse phase.
What time is the solar eclipse in Muncie?
In Muncie, the eclipse starts at 1:52 p.m. Totality starts at 3:07 p.m. for three minutes and 45 seconds.
What time is the eclipse in Noblesville?
The eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. and ends at 3:23 p.m. Totality isn't visible in Noblesville but will reach it's maximum peak at 3:08 p.m.
What time is the eclipse in Terre Haute?
According to Visit Terre Haute, the eclipse begins at 1:47 p.m. and ends at 4:23 p.m. Totality is nearly three minutes and begins at 3:04 p.m.
What time is the solar eclipse in South Bend?
While a total eclipse won't be visible in South Bend, a partial solar eclipse can still be seen. The eclipse will reach a deep partial phase at around 96.6% magnitude at around 3:09 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Total solar eclipse 2024: What time is the eclipse on April 8? Find out