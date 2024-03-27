What time is the eclipse on April 8? Find out times, durations of total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will roll over Indiana on April 8, 2024. Indiana DNR has more than 50 properties open to the public where visitors can camp and watch the eclipse.

If you consider yourself a Hoosier, chances of getting a good view of the April 8 solar eclipse are pretty high.

However, timing plays a substantial role in witnessing this once-in-a-lifetime moment, and you don't want to miss it. Depending on your city, totality could happen anywhere from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No matter where you live in Indiana, whether Fort Wayne, Bloomington or Indianapolis, we've got you covered.

Here's what we know about eclipse times and durations in Indiana, all thanks to a recent interactive map from USA Today, allowing readers to search for eclipse times by zip code:

What time is the eclipse in Indianapolis?

In Indianapolis, the eclipse begins at 1:50 p.m. and concludes at 4:23 p.m. Totality is expected to last three minutes and 49 seconds, from 3:06 p.m. to 3:09 p.m., according to the interactive map.

What time is the eclipse in Anderson?

According to Eclipse2024.org, the partial eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. in Anderson. Totality begins at 3:07 and will last three minutes and 42 seconds.

What time is the eclipse in Bloomington?

The eclipse begins at 1:49 p.m. and ends at 4:22 p.m., according to the City of Bloomington. Totality will last around four minutes, from 3:04 p.m. to 3:08 p.m.

What time is the eclipse in Carmel?

The eclipse starts at 1:50 p.m. in Carmel, with totality starting at 3:06 p.m. and lasting for three and a half minutes.

What time is the eclipse in Evansville?

In Evansville, the eclipse starts at 1:46 p.m. and ends at 4:20 p.m., according to National Eclipse. Totality is a little over three minutes from 3:02 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

What time is the solar eclipse in Fishers?

In Fishers, the eclipse starts at 1:51 p.m. Totality is over three and a half minutes, beginning at 3:06 p.m.

What time is the eclipse in Fort Wayne?

According to Visit Fort Wayne, the eclipse starts at 1:53 p.m. and ends at 4:24 p.m. The duration of the eclipse is about two minutes and 45 seconds, with maximum totality at 3:10 p.m.

What time is the eclipse in Greenwood?

In Greenwood, the eclipse begins at 1:50 p.m. Totality is almost four minutes, beginning at 3:05 p.m.

What time is the eclipse in Hammond?

The eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. and ends at 4:23 p.m. Hammond will see a deep partial eclipse, at about 95% total.

What time is the eclipse in Kokomo?

In Kokomo, the eclipse starts at 1:51 p.m. Totality starts at 3:08 p.m., and lasts under a minute, according to the Kokomo Indiana Visitors Bureau.

What time is the eclipse in Lafayette?

The eclipse in Lafayette will be at about 82% totality and will be visible in the partial solar eclipse phase.

What time is the solar eclipse in Muncie?

In Muncie, the eclipse starts at 1:52 p.m. Totality starts at 3:07 p.m. for three minutes and 45 seconds.

What time is the eclipse in Noblesville?

The eclipse begins at 1:51 p.m. and ends at 3:23 p.m. Totality isn't visible in Noblesville but will reach it's maximum peak at 3:08 p.m.

What time is the eclipse in Terre Haute?

According to Visit Terre Haute, the eclipse begins at 1:47 p.m. and ends at 4:23 p.m. Totality is nearly three minutes and begins at 3:04 p.m.

What time is the solar eclipse in South Bend?

While a total eclipse won't be visible in South Bend, a partial solar eclipse can still be seen. The eclipse will reach a deep partial phase at around 96.6% magnitude at around 3:09 p.m.

