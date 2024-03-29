With totality less than one week away, anticipation is building in Rochester for the rare astronomical phenomenon set to grace the skies on April 8, 2024.

Positioned in the path of totality, Rochester is primed to offer one of the finest vantage points for the Great North American Solar Eclipse, where the moon will perfectly align with the sun. This celestial spectacle is expected to attract tens of thousands of sky watchers to the Flower City.

Here's timing for the event:

What time will eclipse be on April 8, 2024?

Starting at 2:07 p.m. April 8 in Rochester, the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Totality begins at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds (plus or minus a few seconds depending where you are standing.) By 4:33 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun returning the light to normal.

Will schools have off for eclipse 2024 in Rochester NY?

In short, yes. In the Rochester region, the eclipse will take place the Monday after a weeklong spring break at the time most classes are dismissed for the day. Most Rochester-area school districts opted to extend spring break by a day and have canceled class on April 8.

