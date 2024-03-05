What time does April 8 solar eclipse peak in the Binghamton area? When, how to watch

In early April, New Yorkers will have the chance to view a potentially once-in-a-lifetime event: a total solar eclipse.

On April 8, the moon will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun, creating a total solar eclipse which will block the face of the sun and darken the sky. While Broome County is not in the direct path of totality, a partial eclipse will still be visible, weather conditions permitting.

April's eclipse will be New York's first in nearly a century — the next will occur in about 75 years.

The path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of New York just after 3:15 p.m. April 8 and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Find specific viewing times across the Southern Tier and the rest of New York in the map below.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse

When will you see the eclipse in Binghamton?

The eclipse will be visible over Binghamton at 3:23:40 p.m.

When will you see the eclipse in Vestal?

The eclipse will be visible over Binghamton University's campus in Vestal at 3:23:40 p.m.

When will you see the eclipse in Endicott?

The eclipse will be visible over Endicott at 3:23:30 p.m.

More peak eclipse viewing times in Broome, Tioga counties

Apalachin: 3:23:20.

Chenango Bridge: 3:23:50.

Crest View Heights: 3:23:20.

Endwell: 3:23:40.

Johnson City: 3:23:40.

Owego: 3:23:20.

Port Dickinson: 3:23:40.

Tioga Terrace: 3:23:20.

Windsor: 3:24:00.

It is not safe to look directly at the partial eclipse without specialized eye protection like ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors for solar viewing.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: 2024 solar eclipse: What you'll see in Binghamton, best time to watch