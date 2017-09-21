Tiffany Trump faces her father's political adversaries, Sally Yates and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in law school career

In Tiffany Trump's first few weeks at George Law, she's shared the campus with some of the president's most renowned critics -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Bader-Ginsburg, of whom the president once tweeted "her mind is shot" after she publicly labeled him a "faker" last year, was a surprise guest speaker at the college on Wednesday evening. She gave a lecture the first daughter attended on the challenges and improvements over the years for women who enter the legal field.

And Yates, the former deputy attorney general Trump's father publicly canned after she refused to defend his travel ban earlier this year, has just been confirmed as one of the college's newest guest lecturers.





Though it is unclear whether or not the president's youngest daughter will be listening in on Yates' lecture halls this fall, walking the school halls may get a little more awkward for Trump with Yates around.

After Yates was dismissed in late January for refusing to back the president's executive order, the White House said Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice." Yates countered saying Trump was “attempting to dismantle the rule of law.”

“[H]e’s ripping the blindfold off Lady Justice and attempting to turn the department into a sword to seek vengeance against his perceived enemies and a shield to protect himself and his allies,” Yates wrote in The New York Times in July.