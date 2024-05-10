Are the Thunderbirds joining the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show? What we know

A vague Facebook post put out by Naval Air Station Pensacola Thursday afternoon seemingly points to another popular demonstration squadron joining the lineup of the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show in Pensacola.

NAS Pensacola posted a 17-second video of a single photo — three F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flown by the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit Thunderbirds on each side of the Blue Angels' famous Delta formation, forming the "Super Delta" formation. The photo then transitions to a logo that says, "NAS Pensacola 2024 Homecoming Air Show."

In a statement to the News Journal, NAS Pensacola Air Operations Officer and 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Director Lt. Cmdr. David "DP" Padgett neither confirmed or denied whether the Thunderbirds will fly with the Blues in November.

"The 2024 Naval Air Station Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is currently being planned," Padgett said in the statement. "We're looking forward to what will be a remarkable experience and encourage individuals interested in learning more about the Air Show to continue monitoring the NAS Pensacola Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn pages. More information will be posted as it becomes available."

The Thunderbirds' final scheduled event is the Oct. 26 and 27 Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8.

Who are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds?

The Thunderbirds is a U.S. Air Force flight demonstration squadron that performs about 75 annual demonstrations. They are based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds fly the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and perform in solo and formation routines.

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, streak across the skies over Pensacola Naval Air Station Monday April 24, 2017.

When were the Thunderbirds created?

The U.S. Air Force became its own branch of the military in 1947, and six years later on May 25, 1953, the Thunderbirds became the Air Force's official air demonstration team.

According to the Air Force, the Thunderbirds were activated at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Who fly the Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon jets?

Here are the six pilots who fly for the Thunderbirds in the 2024 season, according to the Air Force:

Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa — Commander

Maj. Zachary Taylor — Left wing pilot

Maj. Tyler Clark — Right wing pilot

Maj. Jake Impellizzeri — Slot pilot

Maj. Eric Tise — Lead solo pilot

Maj. Jeffrey Downie — Opposing solo pilot

Blue Angels vs. Thunderbirds — What's the difference?

While the Thunderbirds are the premier flight squad for the Air Force, the Blue Angels are the flight demonstration squadron of the U.S. Navy and its jets are flown by naval and marine aviators.

Current Department of Defense policy states the use of military aviation demonstration teams is for recruiting purposes; therefore it is unusual for the two squads to fly within 150 miles of one another without special permission, according to the Blue Angels website.

"Each demonstration team showcases U.S. military aviation capabilities to the public separately to maximize Navy or Air Force recruiting efforts," the website says.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds practice a joint formation over Imperial Valley, California.

Have the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds ever flown together?

In Late April 2017, the Flying Blues and Thunderbirds combined for a rare joint training in Pensacola, and the two teams combined again three years later in 2020 for another joint training in Pensacola.

They later debuted the "Super Delta" formation during the 16th annual National Memorial Day Parade in 2021. The "Super Delta" is created when three of the Thunderbirds' F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flank each side of the Blue Angels' traditional Delta formation, creating a 12-jet formation.

Both teams performed in the Point Mugu Air Show in 2023 at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Blue Angels Thunderbirds may team up at Homecoming Air Show