Thumb lawmaker sets town halls over local control siting wind, solar projects

Anti-wind signs are displayed on the dashboard of a vehicle outside Fremont Township Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. That night, the township board voted down a proposed amendment to its wind ordinance.

A state representative representing a bulk of the Thumb is hosting two town halls, where residents can learn more about the statewide ballot initiative targeting local control siting wind and solar developments next week.

State Rep. Greg Alexander, R-Carsonville, announced the events on Tuesday, referencing what he called “the immense pushback” that proposed large-scale renewable energy projects have faced in the region.

The town halls are set for Wednesday and Thursday, April 3 and 4, at Liberty Lanes, 100 Kristian St., in Sandusky, and the Pigeon District Library, 7236 Nitz St., in Pigeon, respectively. Each is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

“People in many areas of the state have made it abundantly clear that they don’t want these types of development in their communities,” Alexander said in a statement. “… It should be up to local officials and residents who know their areas best to make these decisions. We’re setting ourselves up for significantly more headaches by letting bureaucrats be the driving force for this development.”

A new state statute OK’d by Democratic lawmakers in 2023, will take effect later this year that in part empowers the Michigan Public Service Commission with the final say in zoning issues.

Legislators who OK’d the bills targeting energy policies have said the procedural change was aimed at streamlining permitting for utility-scale wind and solar projects.

An anti-solar sign, some of which have popped up around Fort Gratiot, is posted at the edge of a yard along Carrigan Road on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Although local governments retain some involvement in the original legislation — they can zone for and provide limitations to such developments but can’t be more strict than the state — supporters of the ballot proposal that’d restore local decision-makers say the pre-emptive control stymies communities’ ability to represent the will of their residents whether they support renewable energy or not.

Signature collecting to petition a ballot measure to give voters the choice to reverse course began in February in an effort backed by Citizens for Local Choice.

Organizers are required to get over 350,000 valid signatures from registered voters in 180 days from the petition approval in late January, though some have said they’re racing to collect 550,000 to leave room for error ahead of a May deadline for November ballot measures.

More information from the ballot committee, including county-level organizers, is available at https://www.micitizenschoice.org.

Alexander represents the 98th District for the Michigan House, which includes all of Huron County and parts of Sanilac, Tuscola, and Lapeer counties.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Thumb lawmaker sets town halls over local control siting wind, solar projects