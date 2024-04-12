Three women arrested in connection with theft ring in Bellevue

Police say they have arrested three women in connection with a theft ring from stores in multiple states along the West Coast.

At least 42 stores were hit by the theft ring, according to prosecutors. The theft ring targeted mainly Lululemon stores in Western Washington, Northern Oregon and Southern California.

The trio is accused of stealing over $537,000 worth of merchandise.

Bellevue Police Department identified the suspects as Janeice Wiley, 49; her daughter Janeice Downs, 24; and Reality Leavens.

Wiley and Downs were arrested at Downs’ house in Kent on Wednesday. Three rifles were seized at the time of the arrest along with over evidence. Wiley and Downs are both convicted felons and are not allowed to own any weapons.

Leavens is facing charges already in another retail theft case that took place in December. She was reportedly one of four women who had stolen over $20,000 worth of sunglasses from a Nordstrom store at Bellevue Square Mall.

“This case is an excellent example of the hard work of our Officers and Detectives.” Bellevue Police Assistant Chief of Police Andrew said in a statement. “The message is clear: if you engage in criminal activities in Bellevue, we will work tirelessly to locate you and hold you accountable for your actions.”