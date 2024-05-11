Three people displaced after house fire in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said a house fire displaced three people in Laurel on Saturday afternoon.

Crews said that at about 2 p.m., they were dispatched to the 12000 block Montaque Drive for a two-story single-family home with fire showing from porch and roof collapse.

First responders said the fire was put out by 2:42 p.m.

Crews said one adult and two juveniles were displaced.

