Three men charged in connection with New Brunswick shooting; a fourth still at large

NEW BRUNSWICK - Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting that took place Friday on Easton Avenue, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Vincent Sabo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting that took place Friday on Easton Avenue, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Vincent Sabo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

A fourth suspect remains at large, officials said.

According to the authorities, at 2 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to 66 Easton Avenue following a report of a shooting. Officers found one female and one male victim. Both sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

The man has been released from the hospital and the female victim is still being treated for her injuries.

An investigation led by Detective Sean Freeman of the New Brunswick Police Department found that the female victim was struck with gunfire that came from a vehicle. On Friday, Rutgers University police said the woman was struck by a stray bullet in her home, while the other person went to the hospital.

More: Two people injured in New Brunswick shooting Friday near Rutgers campus

On Sunday, Walter Rodriguez-Cardenas, 20, was arrested in Plainfield where he resides and charged with third-degree Armed Riot for engaging in a course of conduct with four or more others where a participant used a firearm and third-degree Hindering the Apprehension of Another for driving the suspected shooter from the scene of the shooting.

Also on Sunday, the suspected shooter Christian Farmer, 22, who lives in the city, and Ryan Nasi, 22, of Hillsborough were arrested together in Somerville. Farmer was charged with second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, second-degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose, two counts of first-degree Attempted Murder and one count of second-degree Aggravated Assault.

Nasi was charged with third-degree Armed Riot.Ciccone thanked Sabo, Freeman and the entire Major Crimes Unit of the New Brunswick Police Department for their "rapid response as the investigation unfolded" and "their efforts which ultimately led to the expeditious apprehension of the perpetrators." Ciccone also thanked the Somerville, Rutgers University, Plainfield and Piscataway police departments as "these arrests could not have occurred without their assistance."

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Freeman at 732-745-5200.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Three men charged in connection with New Brunswick shooting