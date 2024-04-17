Three juveniles robbed at gunpoint

Apr. 17—Three juveniles were robbed at gunpoint and shot at on Saturday afternoon outside Clovis, Curry County Sheriff Michael Brockett said.

No injuries were reported. One teenager is in custody and law officers on Tuesday were looking for a second teen suspect.

Police were notified of the incident about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A farmer near the intersection of Curry Road O and NM State Road 245 was approached by three juveniles who said they'd been robbed, Brockett said.

The victims, two from Clovis and one from Portales, had been in a vehicle with four other juveniles when the robbery occurred.

"(T)he vehicle was stopped and two of the juveniles brandished firearms," Brockett said.

"They ordered the victims to turn over their belongings, and after having done so, the juveniles brandishing the firearms began firing the weapons toward the feet of the victims who ran into a field (and toward the farmer)."

Soon after, Clovis police located the vehicle in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. "Several firearms were recovered from the vehicle during the execution of a search warrant," Brockett said.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, Brockett said. He was taken to a juvenile lockup in Lea County.

A second suspect, described in court records as "a heavy-set Hispanic male," remained at large on Tuesday.

Brockett described the other juveniles as "uncooperative witnesses."

The sheriff said the victims knew the suspect who's been arrested, but not the other suspect.

Records show jewelry, a phone and about $20 in cash were stolen from the victims.

Brockett said one of the recovered firearms had been reported stolen. "We are still working on identifying the other firearms and where they originated," he said on Tuesday.

The sheriff said he doesn't know when the at-large suspect got out of the vehicle.

Author Bio

Do you have a question?

A comment you'd like to see published?

Or maybe a story idea for a future edition?

— Please email the publisher: dstevens@thenews.email