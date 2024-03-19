Three face off in heated, historic Democratic primary for Franklin County prosecutor

All four candidates running for Franklin County Prosecutor, answer questions from the audience during the first debate in January.

With few contested Franklin County races this Tuesday primary, there is one historic race among three Democrats running to replace retiring county Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

It is the most heated Franklin County race on the ballot this primary and, as all three candidates are Black, could decide who becomes the county's first Black prosecutor.

The candidates are Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in Tyack’s office who has Tyack's backing; Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor and Natalia Harris, a Columbus resident who is Delaware city attorney.

Check back here on Dispatch.com for primary election results from this race as they come in Tuesday.

The winner of this race will face John Rutan, a local defense attorney who is unopposed on the Republican primary ballot, in the Nov. 5 general election. The Democratic nominee will have the advantage as Franklin County has become a Democratic stronghold where it's difficult for Republicans to win countywide office, so much so that some county judges and judicial candidates have switched parties from GOP to Democrat in recent years.

This primary race had the most sparks between Pierson and Favor, who both raised six-figure pots of campaign money, according to campaign finance reports filed with the state.

Harris is lesser known with fewer supporters and donors. She ran on a platform of clearing the backlog of the office's homicide cases.

Pierson, who like Harris has never run for office before, campaigned heavily on his experience prosecuting felony cases and his five-point plan for the office.

Favor, more at-home in the political arena, announced her candidacy less than a month after her reelection to Columbus City Council. She has never worked in a county prosecutor's office or handled a felony case, but maintains the county prosecutor's role is much broader than that and requires executive leadership experience.

Favor and Pierson trade jabs over 'misleading' flyer, messaging

None of the candidates had the benefit of appearing on the Democratic party slate card handed out at polling places since the Franklin County Democratic Party Executive Committee narrowly voted in January not to endorse ahead of the primary. The party's screening committee had recommended Pierson based on his experience, but the NAACP Columbus branch and other groups — as well as Favor — called for the party to endorse no one and let the voters decide.

Pierson's campaign began Tuesday by handing out flyers at the polls that looked like Democratic party endorsement slate cards, drawing strong criticism from Favor, who called the flyers "misleading."

The blue flyers told electors to “vote for Democrats recommended by the Franklin County Democratic Party screening committee."

Franklin County Democratic Party Chair Michael Sexton put out a statement Tuesday afternoon agreeing the flyers might confuse voters who may not know the difference between a recommendation and an endorsement.

Images of both sides of Franklin County Prosecutor candidate Anthony Pierson's campaign flyers resembling county Democratic party endorsement slate cards that were being handed out at polling locations on Tuesday. These images were included in a press release from candidate Shayla Favor's campaign, which cried foul over the move.

Pierson's campaign maintained the flyers were factually accurate, but after Sexton called on Pierson to cease using the flyers, Pierson's campaign said they would work to remove the literature.

Pierson also said: "And it's interesting that the Favor campaign is accusing us of being misleading while at the same time stating lies about her lack of criminal prosecution experience."

Favor has said in advertisements that she has experience prosecuting violent crimes, which are felonies. Favor has never prosecuted a felony case.

Before Favor joined the city council, she was an assistant Columbus city attorney for five years in the environmental division. There, according to Favor, her work included addressing nuisance properties that blighted neighborhoods with crime.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County prosecutor race results coming in as polls close