Three dead in Morris County after head-on collision

MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – Three people are dead after a head on collision crash in Morris County.

According to a Facebook post by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:54 p.m., two vehicles were involved in the crash near P Ave. and Kelso Road.

One of the vehicles had two people in the car, both of which were transported to the Morris County Hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle had five people, two of which were also sent to the Morris County Hospital by EMS with life threatening injuries. The other three were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kelso Road is shut down near the crash site and it is advised to use alternate routes.

