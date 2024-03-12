Three boys on bikes hit by car in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK − Three boys were hit by a car while riding their bicycles in West Warwick Monday afternoon, according to the police.

The boys were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in ambulances; two of them suffered serious injuries, but none appear to be life-threatening, the police said in a press release.

Two of the boys are 12 and one is 13, according to the police.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Warwick Avenue and Main Street, the police said.

The driver of the car stayed a the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident is still under investigation.

