West Warwick High School, middle school in shelter in place due to 'incident in community'

WEST WARWICK − The high school and middle school in West Warwick are in shelter-in-place due to an "incident in the community," according to West Warwick Schools Supt. Karen Tarasevich.

"There has been NO incident at either school and all students and staff are safely inside the schools," Tarasevich said in a message to parents.

"The West Warwick Police Department has advised us to take this measure out of an abundance of caution."

Information was not immediately available from the West Warwick police.

NBC 10 News stations have reported seeing police apparently conducting an investigation outside an apartment complex on Tanglewood Drive.

