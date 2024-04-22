Three arrested after leading a high-speed chase in stolen vehicle on Mass. interstates, police say

Three people were arrested Monday afternoon following a high-speed police chase along several Massachusetts interstates until the vehicle lost control and crashed.

Massachusetts State Police began pursuing a stolen motor vehicle observed driving at a high-speed rate through the MetroWest suburbs.

According to a spokesperson for MSP, the suspect vehicle, a white Lexus sedan, was speeding in and out of traffic on Interstate 495, Route 70, and then Interstate 290.

Troopers then deployed stop sticks causing the sedan to crash in the Northboro area.

The three occupants in the vehicle, who police describe as juveniles, were placed in custody by troopers. Two of the suspects were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials have not provided information about precisely where or when the pursuit began.

No additional information provided at this time.

