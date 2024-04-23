Three arrested for inappropriate relationships with multiple Nebraska inmates

The Nebraska State Penitentiary on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday arrested three people who worked at the state prison for inappropriate relationships with multiple inmates.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in a Tuesday release said an investigation continues into the related arrests of Nicole Carter, 47; Laura Schluckebier, 45; and Abbey Fielder, 26, all of Lincoln. Schluckebier and Fielder are both currently employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and were placed on investigatory suspension.

Carter was no longer employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and was arrested at her current place of work.

Cody Thomas, public relations for the State Patrol, told the Nebraska Examiner that the investigation began earlier this year when department investigators contacted the State Patrol about potential inappropriate behavior. The incidents occurred in 2023.

Carter, Fielder and Schluckebier were arrested on the following charges, which are all felonies:

Carter: sexual abuse of an inmate and allowing a committed offender to have unauthorized visitation or communication.

Fielder: sexual abuse of an inmate, conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of an inmate and allowing a committed offender to have unauthorized visitation or communication.

Schluckebier: allowing a committed offender to have unauthorized visitation or communication and conspiracy to allow a committed offender to communicate.

Carter and Schluckebier were lodged in Lancaster County Jail; Fielder was cited and released due to medical circumstances.

“We hold our team members to a high standard, and inappropriate behavior involving a member of the incarcerated population will not be tolerated in NDCS,” Rob Jeffreys, department director, said in a statement.

A department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The post Three arrested for inappropriate relationships with multiple Nebraska inmates appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.