Three arrested in connection with Orange County organized burglary ring

Irvine police arrested three men they say were connected to an organized crime ring, the department announced Saturday.

After a series of residential burglaries in the Turtle Rock and Shady Canyon neighborhoods, Irvine police dispatched officers to conduct surveillance on the area on Friday around 6:50 p.m. Near Bommer Canyon, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, authorities said.

The officer stopped the vehicle as it was pulling away from the lot. The three men that were inside had no reason to be in Irvine and were not from the area, according to police.

The officer found several items concluded to be consistent with residential burglaries in the vehicle, including pet deterrent, shoe covers, gloves, and masks.

The men were then arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, providing false information to a police officer and possession of burglary tools.

They were identified as Julio Cordova-Martinez, 55, Ricardo Navarete-Loyola, 19 and Leopoldo Jara-Araya, 57. All three are Chilean nationals, police said.

“I’m proud of the men and women of the Irvine Police Department and all the work they do to keep our community safe,” said Police Chief Michael Kent. “This arrest is just one example of the great police work happening daily in our city and should serve as a warning to anyone looking to victimize our residents, businesses, and visitors: Don’t commit crime in Irvine.”

