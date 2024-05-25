Three arrested, $2k of merch recovered during Rancho Cordova retail theft operation

(FOX40.COM) — A retail theft operation recently conducted in Rancho Cordova led to five people getting arrested and the recovery of nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police.

In April, the Rancho Cordova Police Department held the shoplifting operation at a retail store on Olson Drive to deter organized shoplifting rings from operating in the city, police said.

“The operation was a success, yielding three fresh felony arrests, 14 citations, 14 notices of trespass, and a recovery of nearly $2,000 in merchandise,” the agency said on Facebook.

Victims found dead after Rancho Cordova standoff were parents of deceased suspect

Police said they also located a vehicle matching the description of two people who stole items from a nearby beauty store during the operation.

“Officers recovered approximately $400 worth of stolen merchandise, located both occupants of the vehicle, [who were] positively identified by witnesses, arrested, and charged with felony organized retail theft,” Rancho Cordova police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.