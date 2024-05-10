THPD releases identity in fatal shooting from Tuesday

May 10—One of the victims in a Tuesday shooting has died, Terre Haute police said Friday.

Dead is Antonio M. Jones, 48, of Terre Haute.

City police earlier said officers responded about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1800 block of South Center Street on a report of shots fired. Those officers discovered multiple individuals had been injured as a result of gunfire, THPD said in a news release.

Police on Friday also said one other victim was treated at a local hospital and is recovering from injuries suffered.

The shooting remains under investigation and further information will be released as permitted, police said. They also said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat the general public.

THPD asks anyone with information related to this shooting contact Detective David Thompson at 812-244-2246.