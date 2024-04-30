THP: Man dies after EMS truck crashes into lawn mower

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has died following a crash involving a lawnmower in Washington County, Tennessee on Monday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash took place on Leesburg Road on Monday at 2:48 p.m. The THP said an EMS crash response truck was traveling north when it struck a riding lawn mower also traveling in the northbound lane of the roadway.

The THP said the driver of the lawn mower, Donald Curd, 84, was fatally injured. The driver of the EMS truck was uninjured.

