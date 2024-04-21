THP: Man arrested after leading police pursuit through Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Greene County following a pursuit that began on Interstate 81.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), troopers attempted a traffic stop on a Kia driven by Deonte McCracken, 37, at around 4:07 p.m. on I-81 South near mile marker 44.

SGVFD: No major injuries after tree impales car

The report said a pursuit was initiated after the attempted traffic stop on I-81. The chase then traveled down Jearoldstown Road, Smith Mill Road and State Highway 93, the THP said.

At the intersection of S.R. 93 and Bolton Road, troopers deployed spike strips, which successfully deflated the vehicle’s tires. McCracken stopped in the southbound lanes of S.R. 93 and was taken into custody without further incident, the THP said.

The report said McCracken had an active felony violation of probation warrant for aggravated assault with extradition in surrounding states. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center for booking, the THP said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.