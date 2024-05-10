Thousands without power across Wiregrass

Richard Everett

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Thousands lost power early Friday morning during severe weather.

Alabama Power Company:

  • Houston County- 1,309 customers without power

  • Geneva County- 35 customers without power

  • Coffee County- 32 customers without power

  • Henry County- 91 customers without power

Wiregrass Electric Company:

  • Houston County- 1296 customers without power

  • Covington County- 578 customers without power

  • Geneva County- 64 customers without power

Dothan Utilities:

  • Dothan- 32 customers without power

