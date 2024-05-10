Thousands without power across Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Thousands lost power early Friday morning during severe weather.
Alabama Power Company:
Houston County- 1,309 customers without power
Geneva County- 35 customers without power
Coffee County- 32 customers without power
Henry County- 91 customers without power
Wiregrass Electric Company:
Houston County- 1296 customers without power
Covington County- 578 customers without power
Geneva County- 64 customers without power
Dothan Utilities:
Dothan- 32 customers without power
