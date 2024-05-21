Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from boat at Olympia Yacht Club, police say

Olympia police are asking for help after a boat was burglarized at the Olympia Yacht Club.

The yacht club is downtown and its docks are located north of the Bayview Thriftway.

The crime took place sometime between 4 p.m. May 17 and 3 p.m. May 18, according to Lt. Paul Lower.

Lower said someone boarded the boat, which was tied up to a slip at the yacht club, then stole about $2,100 in navigational equipment.

Anyone with information about theft is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.