Third westbound lane over Washington Bridge to open 5 days early

PROVIDENCE – An additional lane on Interstate 195 westbound over the Washington Bridge will open Friday, earlier than expected, according to a report on WPRO-AM.

The added lane, increasing westbound traffic from two lanes to three, had been scheduled for early next week, but now will be opened this week.

What will the new lanes be like?

The two left lanes will be 10 feet wide each, while the right lane will be 11 feet wide. Trucks are supposed to stay in the larger 11-foot lane.

The speed limit will be 40 mph.

How big are vehicles in comparison to the lane size?

Federal regulations set freeway lane widths, when not over bridges, at 12 feet wide.

Perhaps the best comparison for the new drive is the Sagamore Bridge and the Bourne Bridge, which connect Cape Cod to the mainland. The four lanes on both of those bridges are only 10 feet wide.

It may feel tight, but here are the widths of most common vehicles:

