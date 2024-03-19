Will third time be the charm? Lake Local voters once again considering levy

LAKE TWP. – Facing a hefty deficit and more cuts, Lake Local Schools now waits to see if its third tax levy request in the past year is successful.

Voters went to the election polls today to decide whether to approve a five-year, 9.5-mill levy. If approved, the collection would begin in 2025 and the levy would generate $6.1 million annually.

The tax would cost homeowners $333 per $100,000 of appraised home value.

The district is facing a more than $3 million deficit. By the end of the district's five-year forecast in 2028, it is looking at a $15 million shortfall without an infusion of money.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin said the need for new money will not go away, and the district's needs will continue to grow.

The district has already made $1 million in cuts, including laying off 13 staff members in June.

Tobin said an additional 10 positions will be eliminated regardless of the outcome of the primary vote. They plan to reduce the workforce through attrition.

Last spring, nearly 70% of voters shot down a 13-mill continuous levy. That tax would have generated $8.3 million every year.

After the defeat, Lake officials opted to seek a lower millage and, instead of a continuous levy, proposed a five-year term for the tax.

In November, voters again turned down the district's request, rejecting a five-year, 9.9-mill levy.

Lake Elementary second graders Logan Valentine and Joanna Pearce work on art projects on their iPads. Lake Local officials have said that art classes will be eliminated for elementary students if voters again reject the district's levy request.

What if the levy fails again?

If the levy doesn't pass today, several changes will need to take place, including reducing the school day to six hours; eliminating music and art in kindergarten through sixth grades; reducing STEAM offerings, high school electives, College Credit Plus and AP classes; and reducing physical education classes and library specials for kindergarten through sixth grade. Instead of having the electives every four days, students would have the class every nine days — the state minimum, Tobin said.

Field trips would be reduced and nonessential trips canceled. Busing would be eliminated for high school students and reduced for other students living within a two-mile radius of their school. A $950 per sport fee would be assessed and club activity fees could increase.

Lake once again topped Stark County schools in the state report cards. The district is in the top 6% of all Ohio School districts.

