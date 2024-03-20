Third suspect turns himself in in connection with fatal Stevens Point assault, police still seek one man

STEVENS POINT − Police say, for a second time this week, a suspect wanted in connection with the Friday fatal assault of a 61-year-old man turned himself in.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the third of four suspects, a 19-year-old Rothschild-area man, turned himself into the Wausau Police Department, according to a news release from the Stevens Point Police Department. A 20-year-old Wausau-area man turned himself in in connection with the same case Tuesday.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a man who had been assaulted, lying on the ground at city parking lot 16 in the 1100 block of Center Point Drive, according to the Stevens Point Police Department. The Portage County Ambulance transported the victim, Donald G. Mitchell Jr., of the Stevens Point area, to Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital. A helicopter later took Mitchell to Aspirus Wausau Hospital because of the extent of his injuries.

At 3:08 p.m. Saturday, the Stevens Point Police Department learned Mitchell had died from the injuries he had received during the assault, according to police.

At about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, police arrested the first suspect, an 18-year-old Wausau man on suspicion of substantial battery, which was upgraded on Monday to suspicion of recklessly endangering safety.

Daemon Kitzrow

Police are asking for help in finding the final suspect in the case, Daemon Kitzrow, 19, of the Wausau area. According to police, Kitzrow is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

As of noon Wednesday, none of the four men have been charged with the assault. The Stevens Point Journal has stopped reporting the names of the suspects once they have been arrested until they are officially charged.

Anyone with information on Kitzrow is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 715-346-1503.

