Police seek 3 men in connection with assault that led to death of 61-year-old man in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT − Police are looking for three men in connection with an assault of a 61-year-old Stevens Point-area man that led to his death. A fourth suspect has been arrested.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a man who had been assaulted, lying on the ground at city parking lot 16 in the 1100 block of Center Point Drive, according to the Stevens Point Police Department. The Portage County Ambulance transported the victim, Donald G. Mitchell Jr., of the Stevens Point area, to Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital. A helicopter later took Mitchell to Aspirus Wausau Hospital because of the extent of his injuries.

At 3:08 p.m. Saturday, the Stevens Point Police Department learned Mitchell had died from the injuries he had received during the assault, according to police.

At about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, police arrested an 18-year-old Wausau man on suspicion of substantial battery, which was upgraded on Monday to suspicion of recklessly endangering safety. The Stevens Point Journal is not naming the man at this time because he is in custody but has not been officially charged.

Brandon L. Boehm

Arlin O. Sangster

Daemon Kitzrow

Police are asking for help in finding three suspects in the case. Brandon L. Boehm, 20, of the Wausau area, Arlin O. Sangster, 19, of the Rothschild area, and Daemon Kitzrow, 19, of the Wausau area.

According to police, Boehm is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Sangster is about 6 feet and 3 inches tall and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kitzrow is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the three men who are not in custody is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 715-346-1503.

