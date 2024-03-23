Third suspect charged in weekend shootout outside Cub Foods store on St. Paul’s East Side

Authorities have charged a St. Paul man with attempted murder in connection with a shootout in an East Side Cub Foods parking lot Sunday. He’s the third person charged and is allegedly the first of the three to open fire.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Isaiah Joel Parkin, 20, with one count of second-degree attempted murder with intent but not premeditated and one count of a drive-by shooting.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday morning, Parkin was either in or had just gotten out of a vehicle when he “recklessly” fired a gun at an occupied vehicle. The complaint said that Parkin was the first one to fire his gun in the shootout that sent innocent bystanders fleeing.

Bullets grazed a 16-year-old girl and damaged a window of the grocery store where a Girl Scout was inside packing and selling cookies, according to the charges.

Officers responded to the Cub Foods about 10:45 a.m. Sunday following reports of men shooting at each other in the parking lot. They had left in different cars.

Security staff at the store on Clarence Street off Maryland Avenue showed officers eight .40-caliber casings near the front entrance.

Rounds struck two vehicles in the lot and shattered their windows. Officers found five .22-caliber spent rounds and six 9mm rounds on the pavement near the store.

“Surveillance video showed multiple people not involved in the incident were in the parking lot at the time of the shootout,” according to the criminal complaint. “One person with a walker had to hustle into the store when the shooting erupted.”

One person said he was shot at while standing on the passenger side of his cousin’s car. He felt a bullet pass his head and dived to the ground. A 16-year-old girl later sought medical treatment because a bullet grazed her, the complaint said.

Two others were charged earlier this week.

Surveillance video showed a 19-year-old, identified as Marquan Husten-Myles, and a 17-year-old leave the store, the complaint said. A man (now known to be Parkin) exited a car, walked toward them and shot at them.

Husten-Myles ran and fired several rounds at the shooter, the complaint said. The 17-year-old is also accused of firing several rounds at Parkin. Husten-Myles and the teen returned to their car and drove away.

Prosecutors charged Husten-Myles with two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition by an ineligible person. He isn’t allowed to possess firearms or ammunition because of a juvenile conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery.

The 17-year-old is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18. He is on probation for a juvenile conviction of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and was previously on probation in another case for the same offense, according to the current juvenile petition.

Related Articles