Third man sentenced for 2021 Spokane Valley killing

Apr. 24—A man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for the 2021 robbery and killing of a woman in Spokane Valley.

Jerome Lee Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

Lee along with his girlfriend, Kayla Holden, and Simon Ben pleaded guilty to crimes related to the 2021 death of Allyson Davis.

Joel Simpson and Davis, his friend, were parked Oct. 11, 2021, at a mobile home park on Custer Road when Holden pulled what appeared to be a pistol out and pointed it at Davis, 37, and Simpson, according to court documents.

Holden reportedly demanded that Davis give her money, drugs and other belongings, when Davis lunged toward Holden in the back seat, the documents stated. Holden then allegedly fired the pistol, striking Davis.

Court documents say Ben exchanged messages with Holden planning the robbery. Ben was sentenced to four years in prison related to the crime, and Holden was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Investigators believe Lee helped plan the robbery as well, and that the firearm used in the shooting was Lee's.

Lee already had a first-degree manslaughter conviction in King County from 2003.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese sentenced Lee to 89 months in prison and 18 months of probation Friday following his guilty plea.