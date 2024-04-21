Third and Center talks about upcoming events

Apr. 21—Summer Solstice festival to return to riverfront in June

Amanda Cleary, director of the civic group Third and Center, spoke to the Lawrence County Commissioners on Tuesday and told them about some upcoming projects including the return of Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, repainting Ironton crosswalks and a new summer arts program.

The commissioners had approved a $500 donation to Third and Center and Cleary said the donation will go towards the group's Trash Bash being held today. It runs from 9 a.m. — noon and will be at the Ironton riverfront.

"It's a day of community cleanup," she explained, adding Third and Center provides the supplies. "We are going to work on the riverfront and hopefully, get to Moulton's Field as well."

There will be a community cookout after the cleanup.

"We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a great day of community with us," Cleary said.

On Sunday May 19, from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., the group will host the fourth annual crosswalk repainting at the corner of Third and Center streets in downtown Ironton. It is for students to put their art on the crosswalk.

On June 8, the third annual Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival on the Ironton riverfront on June 8, from noon-9 p.m. The event will also kick off with a children's fishing instruction starting at 9 a.m.

Cleary called the event "the best of everything local — food, craft, vendors, musical acts and we have a talent show at the end."

She also spoke of their new Inspire Arts program, which is being funded with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. It will be a nine-week long art program that teaches kids about art, poetry, architecture, music, literature and theater. In the final week, they prepare a showcase.

The summer program is being done in association with Ohio University Southern.

In items on the agenda, the commissioners authorized the sale of the former Lombard School property to the City of Ironton for $300,000. Mayor Sam Cramblit said that the city is looking at options for the property, which is zoned for industrial or commercial use.

The commissioners took the following actions on agenda items:

—Approved and signed an amendment to the engineering services agreement for a project at the Lawrence County Airpark: $65,000 to $38,575, a decrease of $26,425 basic services construction administration; $85,975 to $50,300, decrease of $35,675 additional services construction observation; $16,100 to $9,560, a decrease of $6,540 construction testing; and decrease of total amount of $197,050 to $128,410, a decrease of $68,640.

—Approved a $3,0000 donation for Party in the Parks.

—Approved the donation of $1,000 for the Friends of Fisher of the Tri-State, Inc. for Party in the Parks.

—Received and filed the Lawrence County EMS monthly reports for March 2024.

—Approved and signed the equitable sharing agreement and certification required by David Marcum, Prosecutor's Office.

—To receive and file the Ohio Department of Commerce Liquor Permit for 247 OPEN, LLC., to the Windsor Township Trustees.

—Received a resolution from the Lawrence Township Trustees a resolution to vacate Township Road 248W past the .35-mile marker, once stipulations have been met. It was referred to the Lawrence County Engineer's office.

—Approved and signed the amendment for the CCAO Energy Solutions (Palmer Energy) and Lawrence County.

—Signed the notice to proceed for the scope of work associated with the bundled energy project agreement number 85051037, between Lawrence County and ABM Facilities Support Services, LLC.

—Delegated authority to make declarations of official intent and allocations with respect to reimbursements of temporary advances made for expenditures for capital improvements in the county to be made from subsequent borrowings.

—Approved a resolution delegating authority to make declarations of official intent and allocations with temporary advances made for expenditures for capital improvements in the county to be made from subsequent borrowings.

—Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

New: James Douglas, stream maintenance project, located at 4796 County Road 16; and renewal: Symmes Valley Local Schools, filling and grading and materials storage, located at 13959 State Route 141.