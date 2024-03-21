Third adult, third teen face charges in mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs rally

A 20-year-old Kansas City man is the third adult to be charged with murder in the mass shooting at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally last month, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Terry J. Young was charged with one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action.

A third teen has also been charged, and may be tried as an adult.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer announced that a 15-year-old was charged in family court late Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a person and armed criminal action, both felonies.

A hearing as to whether the teen, who was detained the Juvenile Detention Center, will stand trial as an adult has not been scheduled.

At least 25 people, roughly half of them children, were shot outside Union Station. 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and a beloved radio DJ, was killed in the shooting.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups that quickly erupted into gunfire.

After gunfire broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, fans took cover and other fled the area around Union Station. One person was killed by gunfire and twenty-two others were shot and wounded, some critically.

Last month, prosecutors charged Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, and Dominic Miller, 18, of Kansas City, with second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action. Both Mays and Miller were injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that Mays drew and fired first. Gunfire from Miller’s firearm struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, according to court documents.

Under Missouri law, a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to court documents, Young was among one of the groups involved in the dispute. Surveillance camera allegedly shows Young pull out a gun during the altercation and point it toward a member of the other group as he advances towards the person. Young appears to shoot several times with one hand, according to the video. Several bystanders can be seen scattering in the video as Young is shooting. Young then fled.

Detectives were able to identify Young through a distinctive backpack, which appeared to be a bear that is half green and half yellow with other colors.

A search of a cellphone recovered from one of the shooting suspects indicated that a person named “Terry” was involved in a group discussion immediately after the shooting. “Terry” mentioned deleting the group chat and starting a new one.

Searching Young’s social media, detectives found video of him wearing the same distinctive backpack. Data from Young’s cellphone showed that it was in the area of the parade shooting when it happened.

Young was arrested Wednesday and was being held on a $1 million bond.

Two other teens, both 16, have also been charged and detained in juvenile detention since the mass shooting.

Earlier this week the Office of the Juvenile Officer amend the charges one of the teens to a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a person. He also was charged with resisting arrest, also a felony. The family court administrative judge will determine whether that teen should stand trial as an adult too.

The other teen, however, was detained on gun-related charges which do not rise to the level where the teen is eligible to be tried as an adult.

Baker said that while she has experienced major investigations during her tenure as prosecutor, the shooting outside Union Station stretches beyond anything she has experienced before in terms of the breadth of the police investigation and the number of persons impacted.

“Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” said Baker, noted that police and prosecutors had reached an important point.

All involved shooters are in custody of adult or juvenile authorities, according to the prosecutors office. With the investigation is continuing, there could be additional charges.