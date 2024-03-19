Think the solar eclipse is thrilling? To our ancestors, it was terrifying

Think about it — at 3:25 p.m. April 8, the sun is going to go out.

Think about it, not as a jaded 21st century American who knows all about the moon's shadow crossing the sun to create an eclipse.

Think of it as if you were an ancient Mesopotamian. Or someone from the Zhou Dynasty. Someone with no almanacs, no search engines. No science, as we know it today.

How loudly would you scream? What would you sacrifice? What would you promise the gods if they would only please, please, not leave the world in darkness?

"It was pretty terrifying to many cultures," said Amie Gallagher, director of the Raritan Valley Community College planetarium. "People would be absolutely terrified that the sun was starting to disappear and they didn't understand why."

Taste of Armageddon

At around 2:09 p.m. on Monday August 8, we moderns can get a faint echo of that apocalyptic terror as the sun is slowly blotted out, the sky grows dim, and dusk falls prematurely on North Jersey in the middle of the day — reaching its murky climax at around 3:25 p.m.

It will be the last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until 2044 — though not total for us (New Jersey's sun will only be 92 percent obscured). You'll have to go to western New York, or northwestern Pennsylvania, to get the full show.

"You can understand why people feared those things," said Warren County astronomer Gary Swangin. "Here we are in the middle of the day, and it gets dark — oh my god."

The cosmos was supposed to be perfect, predictable. That's what many ancient cultures believed. The sky, unlike the earth, was unchanging. You could — and did — tell time by it.

So when something happened that was not part of regularly scheduled programming, it was a shock. A bad omen. A disaster, literally — the word means "ill star."

"Whenever an event like a comet or eclipse took place, something that wasn't predicted, people feared it," said Swangin, past director of both the Newark Museum Planetarium and the Panther Academy Planetarium in Paterson.

Sign in the sky

An eclipse could mean doomsday. As in Revelation 8:12: "The fourth angel sounded his trumpet, and a third of the sun was struck." Which is what those jaunty lines in "When the Saints Go Marching In" refer to: "Oh when the sun refuse to shine..."

An eclipse could change history. Several Greek battles were lost or won because of them. An eclipse in 480 B.C. caused the Spartans to retreat (during that Greco-Persian war immortalized in the movie "300"). Another, in 585 B.C., is said to have ended the war between the Lydians and the Medes.

"Day was suddenly turned into night," Herodotus tells us. "When the Lydians and Medes observed the change they ceased fighting, and were alike anxious to conclude peace.”

Total eclipse: AI-generated image

An eclipse could mean trouble, for the wise men who failed to predict it. There is a story — apocryphal — about two Chinese astronomers named Hsi and Ho, of the Xia dynasty, who got drunk and failed to predict the eclipse of 2134 B.C., the first in recorded history. The emperor had them beheaded.

He was understandably concerned — it isn't every day the sun is eaten by a great dragon. Or, as was said in Vietnam, a giant frog. That was also the story among the Cherokee.

The solution was to drive it away, as you would any invading animal, by making noise. People would bang on pots and pans, or set off firecrackers.

"And lo and behold, it always worked," Gallagher said. "The sun came back."

A family affair

The Yoruba people had their own, ingenious story. The moon and the sun had children: the stars. But the sun turned against his children. Which is why, when the sun comes out, the stars — his kids — go into hiding, only to sneak back when their mother, the moon, takes over at night. Which makes dad angry. "The sun was seen to be chasing the moon across the sky," Swangin said. "When the two met — when the sun caught up with the moon — you had an eclipse."

A famous Indian text, the Rigveda (circa. 1500 - 1000 B.C.) describes how the sun was attacked by the demon Svarbhanu, and the effect of the eclipse on the world below.

"Oh Sun, Svarbhanu pierced you through and through with darkness," it reads. "All creatures looked like one who is bewildered."

"The common characteristic is that eclipses were not considered a good thing," Swangin said. "Always something cataclysmic was taking place. Something was gobbling something else."

Solar eclipse: North Jersey school district to close early because of April solar eclipse

Getting to the bottom

That said, some ancient thinkers had a pretty shrewd idea of what was going on in the sky.

As early as 500 B.C. — give or take — the Greek philosopher Anaxagoras figured out that eclipses involve shadows. The shadow of the earth obscuring the moon, in the case of a lunar eclipse, or the shadow of the moon obscuring the sun, in the case of a solar eclipse.

"He said, this wasn't a mystical phenomenon," Swangin said. "It represented the concept that the moon was blocking out the light of the sun."

Chinese, Islamic, Mayan thinkers also began to work out the science of eclipses. But until the 18th century, it was far from common knowledge. Those who possessed it wielded power.

A famous — or at least characteristic — story about Columbus has him threatening to "magically" eclipse the moon, if the inhabitants of Jamaica didn't provision his ship. When he actually did it, the locals were awestruck. He knew about the eclipse of March 1, 1504 in advance, of course.

A classic tale of science trumping superstition. Or, if you prefer, Western knowledge being used to bully and exploit others. The "magician" who predicts the eclipse was such a good gimmick that writers have cribbed it for years: H. Rider Haggard worked it into "King Solomon's Mines," Mark Twain made it a plot point in "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court."

"The extraordinary thing is that we can predict eclipses," Swangin said. "They're not these things that appear in the sky with no advance notification."

Relatively speaking

If ancient eclipses changed the course of battle, a modern eclipse changed the course of science.

In February 1919, two teams of British scientists used a solar eclipse to prove Einstein's theory of general relativity — by verifying, as Einstein had predicted, that light rays would be "bent" by the curve in space-time that the massive gravity of the sun created. That was the moment Einstein became a celebrity. "It was a remarkable discovery, a triumph for physics," Swangin said.

Jesus Coyotl, putting on glasses. Eclipse as viewed in front of the Boonton Library on Monday afternoon August 21, 2017.

And today? An eclipse like the one in April is an occasion for excitement, for class projects, for producers of tinted glasses to make a killing (make sure that yours are ISO-rated at 12312-2).

But fear an eclipse? Now, in the 21st century? Nonsense. This is the the age of science.

It would be like fearing vaccines. Or imagining climate change didn't exist.

"There are school districts, in the Midwest, that are telling everyone to close their windows and not look out," Gallagher said. "Out of an overabundance of caution, I'm going to hope."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Solar eclipse legends: How the ancients would explain April 8