Things to do: Big Bleu Pickin' Party, Cars & Coffee, Touch a Truck and The Factory

1. Bleu 32 Big Bleu Pickin' Party

As the unpredictable weather turns to warmer temperatures, it's a good weekend to get out, socialize and maybe uncover a few treasures.

Bleu 32 Marketplace is bringing back its popular Big Bleu Pickin' Party this Saturday, which as always will include a vast assortment of vendors ranging from vintage clothing, handcrafted items, antiques, as well as local businesses.

There will also be live music throughout the day, as well as food trucks and more. The event is also free to attend. And for classic car lovers, the event is preceded by this year's first Columbia Cars & Coffee starting at 8 a.m.

The Pickin' Party will then kick up starting at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Visiting a Big Bleu Pickin' Party is always best summed up by saying, "It's a great place for good food, good music and good junk."

2. Columbia Cars & Coffee

Columbia Cars & Coffee returns to Motor Alley this weekend from 8-11 a.m. prior to the Big Bleu Picken' Party.

Prior to this weekend's Big Bleu Pickin' Party, classic car and motor vehicle enthusiasts are invited to get up early and join the launch of this year's first Columbia Cars & Coffee.

Just as the Pickin' Party, Columbia Cars & Coffee will take place starting at 8 a.m. at the parking lot located at the intersection of East 7th and Woodland Streets, commonly known as Motor Alley.

When you see the "Motor Alley" sign and vintage gas pumps, along with the cars, vendors and the people, you'll know you're in the right spot.

3. Touch a Truck 2024 at Riverwalk

Columbia's annual Touch a Truck event will run from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Riverwalk Park, where guests will have an up-close experience with various emergency and specialized vehicles used by local first responders.

Columbia's first responders invite citizens of all ages to get an up-close and hands-on experience with the heavy machinery they use to rescue lives.

The annual Touch a Truck will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Riverwalk Park, 102 Riverside Drive.

The event will include a first-rate experience of the workings of various emergency and specialized vehicles used while on response, as well as learning how they are used in the field by the very professionals driving them.

Organizers also say there's sure to be a lot of honking, beeping and sirens throughout the event.

For additional information, contact Miguel at (931) 922-8381.

4. Minority-Owned Business Pop-up at The Factory

The Factory at Columbia will host a Minority-Owned Business Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in celebration of Small Business Week, which will occur April 28-May 4.

April 28-May 4 is Small Business Week, and to kickstart the upcoming celebration The Factory at Columbia is partnering with the Maury Chamber & Economic Alliance for a special event this Saturday.

The Factory, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., will hist a Minority-Owned Business Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a showcase of vendors, artists and local minority-owned businesses, providing a way for visitors to visit, shop and discover new places to support in addition to the vast variety of small businesses in town.

Also be sure to check out the many businesses The Factory has to offer while you are there.

5. Live entertainment

Rory Feek will launch his 2024 Home Concert series, which runs monthly through December, starting this weekend at his Homestead Hall venue.

Rory Feek will kick off this year's series of Home Concerts at his Homestead Hall farm, 4544 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The concert series will run through Dec. 20 with monthly shows at Feek's farmhouse concert hall, filled with songs, stories and a whole lot more. Tickets are $50 and are available at www.store.HardisonMill.com.

Tom Saffell and Robert Johnson will perform at McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery, 814 S. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jason Acy will perform at Grinder's Switch Winery, 510 N. Garden St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

November Blue will perform at McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery, 814 S. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Aaron Sizemore Band will perform at The Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Billy Droze and Kentucky Blue will perform at The Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Jay Powell

