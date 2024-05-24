Thieves taking guns from unlocked vehicles across Marshall, police say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department said multiple vehicle burglaries were reported across the city Friday morning and various items stolen including firearms.

According to a release, officers responded to multiple burglary reports where all the vehicles showed signs of no forced entry, meaning they were unlocked.

“Among the stolen items were computers, Cash App cards, purses, and, most concerning, firearms,” Marshall PD said.

The department said it is a preventable situation and stressed the importance of securing firearms responsibly.

“Please ensure your vehicles are locked, especially overnight, and that all valuables, especially firearms, are secured elsewhere,” Marshall PD said. “Let’s not make it easy for thieves.”

