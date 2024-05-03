Thieves hit second welding supplies business in Athens

Thieves have targeted another business selling welding equipment in Athens.

A burglary discovered April 30 at Athens Gas and Welding Supply on Winterville Road is the second in two weeks where welding equipment was stolen, according to Athens-Clarke police reports.

Earlier thieves broke into Airgas on Commerce Road, Athens, where employees reported about $3,000 worth of welding helmets were taken.

In this recent case, where almost $7,000 worth of equipment is missing, police said a fence surrounding the business was cut and a door was damaged for the burglar to enter the facility.

Video camera footage shows one person entered the business, but he stole numerous items including three welding machines and five welding hoods.

The crime occurred shortly before 11 p.m. The thief left the location shortly after 11:20 p.m., according to the report.

The burglar was described as about 6-foot-6 with a slender build. He was wearing a hoodie and bandana over his face, along with gloves and boots.

An Athens-Clarke police detective assigned to the case went to a third Athens business selling welding supplies and alerted them to the other burglaries, according to police spokesman Geoff Gilland.

The detective also learned that both business that were burglarized have also reached out to other businesses in surrounding counties to alert them to the thefts, Gilland said.

Police don’t know why the welding equipment, mostly helmets, are being stolen, nor if the same person is responsible.

“We can’t say the cases are related, but we are investigating to see if it is,” Gilland said.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Brian O’Neill at 762-400-7375 or brian.o’neill@accgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Second welding supplies business is hit by burglar in Athens