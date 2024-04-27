Burglars target welding helmets at Airgas store in Athens

On the morning of April 16, an employee at Airgas on Commerce Road in Athens arrived for work shortly after 5 a.m. to find burglars had made off with seven welding masks.

The masks, all ranging in price from $400 to $600, were altogether valued at $3,000, according to the Athens-Clarke police report Thursday.

The helmets are worn by those welding to protect their eyes and faces. The store sells welding supplies and other industrial type equipment. An inventory was planned to see if the burglars took anything other than the helmets.

The front door of the business was shattered and the officer reported that large portions of glass were laying across the inside of the business.

Some of the missing helmets were stored on high shelves and there were helmets left untouched by thieves, according to the report.

The officer noted the evidence indicated that at least two people were involved. The officer also searched the adjoining warehouse and no one was found, nor did he locate any fingerprints.

The responding officer reported there were no suspects that day, and a police spokesman said Thursday there are no suspects identified.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Thieves made off with about $3,000 in welding helmets at Athens store