Athens-Clarke police seek suspect in Wednesday fatal shooting of Athens man

Athens-Clarke police are searching Thursday for a suspect in the shooting death of a man Wednesday night.

The victim was identified by police as 25-year-old Nigel Zachariah Turner.

Police Lt. Jody Thompson said the motive is not known at this time and police have not said if his shooting death is gang-related. He could not say if detectives have identified the suspect, but he said detectives worked the case through the night in an effort to locate the shooter.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. outside a private residence on the 100 block of Huntington Road, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman at the location was also shot and she was transported to a local hospital, but her wound is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 25-year-old fatally shot Wednesday in Athens, police seek suspect