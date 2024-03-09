Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 3-year-old at Athens mobile home park

An alleged gang member is in jail and charged in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy at Hallmark Mobile Home Park in Athens late Friday afternoon.

Julian Omar Cubillos, 17, was arrested Friday night after the shooting that not only killed the child, but wounded his brother. An adult at the Spring Valley Road crime scene was initially thought wounded, but police said Saturday that wasn't the case.

Police identified the fatal shooting victim as Kyron Zarco-Smith. They said his brother was wounded and is being treated at an Athens hospital.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Kyron was shot in the chest. Wilson ordered an autopsy at the State Crime Lab.

Police charged Cubillos with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and violation of the state’s gang law. He is jailed without bond.

Police spokesman Lt. Jody Thompson said Saturday that the shooting is seemingly gang related. However, police have not released information on who may have been the actual target of the shooting or who else may be involved.

Police have also not disclosed where Cubillos was apprehended, but he was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 10:26 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Alleged gang member charged in murder of 3-year-old Athens boy